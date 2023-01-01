LeVert chipped in 23 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 103-102 victory over the Bulls.

LeVert moved into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing Darius Garland who was earlier ruled out due to a thumb injury. As he tends to do when afforded a starting role, LeVert compiled his best game in quite a while, outside of going 0-of-2 from the line. If Garland continues to miss time, LeVert is worth grabbing in standard formats, especially for anyone in need of assists and points.