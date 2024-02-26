LeVert closed Sunday's 114-105 win over Washington with 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists over 28 minutes.

LeVert has settled into a bench role for the Cavaliers this season, and there's no question this was one of his best performances to date, as he ended just two assists away from recording a triple-double. LeVert also reached the 18-point mark for the first time since Jan. 11, when he posted 21 points against the Nets. His fantasy appeal won't be high due to the nature of his bench role, but the veteran combo guard might be worth streaming in some slates and deep formats purely based on his offensive potential.