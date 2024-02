LeVert accumulated 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 136-110 victory over the Kings.

The Cavaliers are still taking it somewhat easy on Darius Garland, and LeVert's strong play off the bench has afforded them that luxury. LeVert has scored in double figures in six straight games, averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.5 three-pointers.