LeVert closed with 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Levert found himself in the starting lineup in the absence of Donovan Mitchell (groin). He made the most of the opportunity, matching his season-high of 23 points. Mitchell had a chance to play Wednesday, so LeVert's time in the starting lineup seems to be limited.