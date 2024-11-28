LeVert (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
LeVert has a chance to return to game action following four straight absences due to left knee injury management. Over 13 appearances this season, LeVert has averaged 11.8 points, 4.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.4 minutes per game.
