LeVert (wrist) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
LeVert has missed the last seven games for the Cavaliers while nursing a right wrist sprain. He could miss Sunday's game against Dallas, resulting in Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill continuing to get more time on the floor for Cleveland.
