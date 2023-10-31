LeVert (left hamstring soreness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

The Cavaliers can't seem to catch a break, as Darius Garland has already been ruled out with a hamstring issue and Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) remains questionable. LeVert was moving gingerly after Saturday's game and admitted to being a little sore, but it sounds like he'll see how it responds in warmups.