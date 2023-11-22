LeVert (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
LeVert has missed the past two games for the Cavaliers, but he remains day-to-day. The Cavaliers will be without Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Isaac Okoro (knee), so we could see a healthy dose of Craig Porter on Wednesday.
