LeVert (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against Denver.

LeVert is dealing with left knee soreness. The 29-year-old has been busy of late, averaging 17.5 points on 15.5 shots per game over Cleveland's last four contests. Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) is out Sunday, so LeVert being inactive would remove serious punch from Cleveland's offense and likely force Darius Garland, Max Strus and Evan Mobley into increased usage.