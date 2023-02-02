LeVert is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies due to right hamstring soreness.
LeVert's late addition to the injury report is a bad sign for his availability Thursday. If he's unable to suit up, Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade and Lamar Stevens are candidates to receive extended minutes.
