LeVert isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Pelicans, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert will be replaced by Donovan Mitchell in the starting unit Friday. The 28-year-old guard is averaging 10.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.2 minutes across his last five appearances.