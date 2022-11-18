LeVert will move back to the bench for Friday's game versus Charlotte and the foreseeable future, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Lamar Stevens will replace LeVert in the starting lineup going forward. LeVert has struggled this season, averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds on a 38.5 field-goal percentage in 33.6 minutes across 14 games this season. The 28-year-old will likely still be a key rotation piece off the bench.