LeVert is coming off the bench for Monday's contest against San Antonio, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Michigan product started each of Cleveland's past two contests, however, Levert will head back to the bench with Donovan Mitchell (leg) back in the lineup. Throughout his first seven games as a reserve this season, LeVert is averaging 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 24.1 minutes per game.
