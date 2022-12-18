LeVert posted four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Saturday's 100-99 overtime win over the Mavericks.

LeVert played 38 minutes off the bench but provided very few highlights, turning in one of his worst performances of the season. While he has been 12-team relevant at certain periods throughout the season, he is simply too inconsistent to warrant a permanent roster spot, especially when both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are healthy. Outside of some limited streaming appeal, he really belongs on waivers in all standard leagues.