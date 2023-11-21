LeVert (knee) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert will miss his second straight game Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with left knee soreness. Sam Merrill and Craig Porter are likely to continue receiving extended minutes, with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Isaac Okoro (knee) also out. LeVert's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Miami.