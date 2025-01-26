LeVert (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit.
LeVert will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to a right wrist sprain, and his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Miami. With the 30-year-old guard on the shelf, Sam Merrill and Ty Jerome are candidates to receive extended playing time off the bench.
