LeVert (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pistons, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

LeVert is set to miss his fourth straight game due to a swollen left ankle, and his next chance to play will come Monday against the Raptors in the second half of this back-to-back set. Names such as Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro could benefit from LeVert's injury, as Lamar Stevens, another candidate to see an expanded role, has been ruled out due to illness.