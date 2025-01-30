LeVert (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
LeVert will miss a seventh straight game Thursday with a right wrist sprain. Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill will likely continue to get more minutes on the floor, with the veteran guard still on the mend for Cleveland.
