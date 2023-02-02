LeVert (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Memphis, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert was a late addition to Thursday's injury report due to his sore right hamstring, and he'll be sidelined for the first time since Nov. 27. Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman are candidates to see increased run against the Grizzlies, while LeVert will have a few days to recover before the Cavaliers face Indiana on Sunday.