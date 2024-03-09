LeVert accumulated 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes off the bench during Friday's 113-104 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

The veteran guard has seen his usage and production increase over the last couple weeks with Donovan Mitchell (knee) sidelined. While LeVert did miss two games of his own at the beginning of March with a minor elbow injury, he's scored in double digits in each of his last six appearances, averaging 13.5 points, 8.2 assists, 6.0 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch.