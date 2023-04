LeVert ended with 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 99-79 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

LeVert started in place of Isaac Okoro on Friday, and while the Cavaliers struggled as a team, LeVert delivered another strong individual showing. He's now surpassed the 15-point mark in his last two games, and it wouldn't be shocking if he stays in the lineup for Game 4 on Sunday.