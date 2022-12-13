LeVert posted 23 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 112-111 loss to the Spurs.

LeVert returned to the bench with Donovan Mitchell moving back to the starting unit, but the former Nets guard still found a way to produce on offense. LeVert has now scored at least 20 points in three games in a row for the first time in the current campaign, and he seems to be rediscovering his early season form, as he scored in double digits in his first five appearances of the campaign but hasn't been able to repeat that feat since then.