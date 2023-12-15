LeVert finished Thursday's 116-107 loss to the Celtics with 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes.

LeVert appeared in a second consecutive game Thursday, and he was much more productive than he was during Tuesday's loss to Boston. The 29-year-old had the second-highest scoring total on the team while contributing on both sides of the ball. Despite Thursday's solid performance, LeVert has had some inconsistent performances when healthy recently, averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game over his last seven appearances.