LeVert closed with 31 points (12-28 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-9 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 44 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers.

LeVert got the start Saturday night with Mitchell (hamstring) ruled out of the back-to-back. He took advantage of the opportunity and scored 31 points, the first time he's scored 30-plus in a game since Oct. 28, 2022 when he dropped 41 against the Celtics. He did struggle from the charity stripe and had six of the Cavs' nine missed free throws on the evening. He's likely to revert back to the bench Tuesday against the Knicks with Mitchell returning from his night off.