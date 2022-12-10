LeVert racked up 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 106-95 loss to Sacramento.

LeVert moved into the starting lineup, replacing Donovan Mitchell who was out with a leg issue. For anyone who took a chance on LeVert, he repaid the faith, leading the Cavaliers with 22 points. LeVert can certainly be a 12-team asset when his role is large enough. Unfortunately, that has not been the case of late, and so unless Mitchell misses more time, he should be viewed as more of a deeper league commodity.