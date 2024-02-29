LeVert chipped in 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, 15 assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 132-123 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

LeVert didn't deliver eye-popping scoring figures with 14 points off the bench, but his contributions in peripheral stats certainly stood out. The 15 assists were a season-high mark, and the two blocks also tied a season-high output. LeVert is expected to continue coming off the bench, as the Cavaliers are pretty much set when it comes to their starting unit, but he should remain valuable in some formats due to his excellent offensive contributions.