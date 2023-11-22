LeVert (knee) is available for Wednesday's game versus Miami, Cayleigh Griffin of Bally Sports Cleveland reports
LeVert has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday after missing the previous two games with a knee injury. Despite Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) being ruled out, LeVert will continue to come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction.
