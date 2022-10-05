LeVert will start at small forward in Wednesday's preseason opener versus Philadelphia, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has yet to iron out the starting small forward for the regular season. Isaac Okoro, LeVert, Cedi Osman, Dylan Windler, and Dean Wade will all be competing for the spot. LeVert will get a good chance to earn that role Wednesday night. Last season he averaged 17.0 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 30.7 minutes across 58 games for both the Cavaliers and Pacers.