LeVert will start Saturday against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert will move to the starting lineup in place of Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) after recording 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to the Thunder. LeVert has scored in double digits in his first two outings of the campaign but should be in line for an even bigger role in this one.