LeVert (elbow) won't play in Sunday's game against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
LeVert and Donovan Mitchell (knee) have been ruled out for a second consecutive game, creating an opportunity for typical role players Max Strus, Isaac Okoro and Sam Merrill to see increased usage. LeVert's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Celtics.
