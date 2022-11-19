LeVert totaled four points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 132-122 double-overtime victory over the Hornets.

LeVert had tallied double digits in all but three of his starts this season, but he couldn't find his stroke off the bench Friday despite logging a healthy 30 minutes. Lamar Stevens wasn't particularly efficient in his starting role Friday, so it could be a revolving door for the Cavs' fifth starting spot until something clicks with one of the lineups.