Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said LeVert (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Pacers, Cayleigh Griffin of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

LeVert will be sidelined for the second game in a row with the sore right hamstring, depriving the Cavaliers' second unit of its top scoring option. In the Cavaliers' most recent game Thursday against the Grizzlies, Cedi Osman was the biggest beneficiary of LeVert's absence, stepping up with 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes.