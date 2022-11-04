LeVert will start at point guard in Friday's game against the Pistons, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealerreports.
With Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) ruled out, LeVert will slide to the point guard spot and will claim the primary ball-handling role for the Cavaliers. With this, LeVert becomes an incredibly attractive option in daily formats.
