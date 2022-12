LeVert will start Friday's game against the Kings, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Donovan Mitchell (lower leg) sidelined, LeVert gets his first start since Nov. 16. As a starter, LeVert is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 33.6 minutes this season. He sees a 2.1 percent usage boost with Mitchell off the floor.