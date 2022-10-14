LeVert is starting Friday's preseason finale against the Magic.
LeVert rested for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Hawks but will be in the starting lineup for his return to action Friday. The 28-year-old is still in a competition to serve as the Cavaliers' starting small forward to begin the regular season.
