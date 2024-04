LeVert is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Jazz, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert will replace Donovan Mitchell (knee) in the starting five Tuesday. LeVert is averaging 12.8 points, 7.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.2 minutes across his last five starting appearances.