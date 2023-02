LeVert will start Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Darius Garland (thumb) out, LeVert and Raul Neto will start in the backcourt. Across LeVert's past 10 starts, he's averaged 17.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 35.6 minutes.