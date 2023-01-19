LeVert will join the first unit for Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert receives the starting nod in place of Donovan Mitchell who will miss Wednesday's contest after exiting Monday's game with a left groin strain. Although there is no timetable for Mitchell to return fantasy managers should expect Levert to remain in the starting five for the duration of Mitchell's absence. In 20 starts this season, LeVert has averaged 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists across 34.6 minutes.