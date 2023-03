LeVert will start Tuesday's matchup against the Hawks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Isaac Okoro (knee) and Jarrett Allen (groin) shelved, LeVert and Lamar Stevens shift into the starting five. In LeVert's 11 starts since the New Year, he's averaged 16.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.3 minutes.