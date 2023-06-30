The Cavaliers signed LeVert to a two-year, $32 million contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

LeVert was traded to the Cavaliers mid-way through the 2021-22 season and will spend at least two more years with the team. Last season he averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes across 74 appearances. While LeVert averaged the fewest points of his career since 2017-18, he shot a career-high 39.2 percent from three on 4.4 attempts, started in 30 games, and is still only 28 years old.