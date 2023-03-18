LeVert recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 117-94 victory over the Wizards.

LeVert has been on quite the run for the Cavaliers. Over the past five games, LeVert leads all Cavaliers in 9-category fantasy value with 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 3.2 three-pointers. The bad news is that LeVert doesn't play again until March 21 against the Nets, giving him three full days off.