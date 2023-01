LeVert accumulated 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 90-88 win over Phoenix.

LeVert led the team in points and threes made in Wednesday's victory, scoring 12 of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. LeVert has scored 20 or more points in two of his last three games, having done so in eight contests this season.