Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Wednesday that he has not settled on LeVert as the team's starting small forward but adds that he has done everything right to earn the job, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

LeVert is competing with Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Dylan Windler for the starting small forward spot. However, the 2016 No. 20 pick provides more offensive firepower than any of the other options. LeVert is well-positioned to start once the regular season begins on Oct. 19.