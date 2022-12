LeVert racked up 22 points (9-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over the Thunder.

LeVert scored 22 points for the second straight game, a fine reward for anyone who streamed him in for the back-to-back set. It remains unclear how long Donovan Mitchell (leg) will spend on the sideline, but until he is cleared to return, LeVert makes for a viable short-term addition, even in 12-team formats.