LeVert (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert was tabbed questionable for the closing leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set with hamstring soreness. However, after missing Tuesday's tilt, he's good to go Wednesday. While he'll still come off the bench even with Darius Garland (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (ankle) sidelined, expect LeVert to see a hefty workload once again.