LeVert racked up 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 victory over the Spurs.

LeVert led all bench players in Sunday's game in scoring while connecting on a quartet of threes and adding a pair of steels en route to ending as one of two Cavaliers with 20 or more points in a winning effort. LeVert has played some of his best basketball as of late, scoring at least 20 points in five of his last six games. He has now connected on four or more threes in four contests this year.