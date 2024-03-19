LeVert ended Monday's 108-103 win over the Pacers with 23 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes.

Getting the start in place of Donovan Mitchell (nose), LeVert topped 20 points for the second straight game while grabbing his fifth double-double of the season, four of which have come in his last 11 games. The veteran guard is averaging 13.6 points, 8.5 assists, 5.5 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.5 threes over that stretch as he helps cover for Mitchell's recent injury woes.