LeVert finished with 31 points (12-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes in Monday's 124-121 loss to Toronto.

LeVert led the Cavaliers offensively in the New Year's Day contest, coming off the bench while finishing as the top scorer and leading all players in shots made to go along with a pair of threes. LeVert tied a season high in scoring, a mark he also reached Oct. 28 against Indiana. LeVert has tallied 29 or more points in four games this year, including in two of his last three contests.