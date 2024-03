LeVert amassed six points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 loss to the Nets.

LeVert got the starting nod with multiple Cavaliers inactive, leading all Cleveland players in assists to go along with a half-dozen point sand a team-leading trio of steals in a balanced performance. LeVert has distributed seven or more assists in 13 contests, including in four of his last five outings.