LeVert was assessed with two technical fouls and ejected from Wednesday's game versus the Heat with 1:07 left in the third quarter.
LeVert tallied 12 points, three assists, two rebounds and one block in 18 minutes before picking up two technical fouls for arguing with the officials. Emoni Bates, Craig Porter and Sam Merrill will likely receive increased minutes in his absence.
